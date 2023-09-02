When John Krasinski joked about wanting to date USD 80 million actress over his wife Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship has been much-adored by their colleagues as well as the Internet. The banter and jokes they share seem to crack up everyone and netizens love to see them together: be it their fun or their emotional moments. Just like the time she dedicated her 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award to him and he got really teary-eyed.

While there have been countless fun and hilarious moments between Blunt and Krasinski who got married in 2010, one fun moment was when he joked that he only married Blunt because Anne Hathaway was not single but married to Adam Schulman. Here's what The Office star said about the moment and what the context of the amusing joke was.

John Krasinski about watching Emily Blunt's iconic film

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2018, Krasinski and Blunt revealed several anecdotes about their relationship and working together on A Quiet Place. Amongst the several laughs, the actor disclosed that he has watched Devil Wears Prada many times. He joked about the number being 72 and further added, "It's one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore."

When John Krasinski joked about wanting to date THIS actress

"It’s just one of those movies that whenever you're going through the channels, you just stop and you look," Krasinski explained. Blunt then chimed in that there's a montage sequence where Anne Hathaway's got numerous fabulous outfits and she came home one day and saw her husband watching that part. She divulged that he went, 'That’s my favorite outfit.'" As she laughed on, he joked, "I couldn't get Annie and so I was like, 'Ohhhh…'"

Anne Hathaway responds to John Krasinski's joke

The room erupted in laughs at the comment and the quip was also mentioned by Anne Hathaway herself. She posted a screenshot of an article talking about the joke and captioned it, "John, I'm only with Adam because I couldn't get Emily. Congrats to @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt on @aquietplacemovie! Everyone go see it!" Netizens loved the online banter and made it evident in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, Krasinski also disclosed that he was a big fan of Blunt when he first met her. "I was full stalker-status. I was like, 'Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?'" he said. For the unversed, Krasinski and Blunt got married in 2010 in Italy and have two daughters together. The British actress started dating him in 2008 and they got engaged in 2009.

