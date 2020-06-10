When Johnny Depp got candid about struggles with substance abuse: I poisoned myself with alcohol & medicines

Throwback to when Johnny Depp opened up about his issues with substance abuse and detailed the dark “dark time” in his life when he poisoned myself with alcohol and medicines.

Johnny Depp was just a teenager when he entered the dazzling world of entertainment. He made his film debut back with A Nightmare on Elm Street back in 1984 and rose to stardom as a teen idol with the 80's hit series 21 Jump Street (1987-1990). The actor, who turned 57 on June 10, has been in the public eye for the major part of his life. And everything about him has been documented in tabloids, including his struggles with substance about.

Depp never made any efforts to hide his issues with substance abuse and has always been open about his experience with alcoholism. He has time and again mentioned that he went through a dark phase during the first few years of his acting career. “I’m a dumb-a–, and I poisoned myself for years. Now I understand things better,” he once told Rolling Stone, describing early 1990s as a “darker period” in his life.

It was back in 1997, during an interview with Vanity Fair that Depp candidly opened up about his issues for the first time. “Oh, man, yeah. Johnny was unhappy then … It was a pretty dark time for me. I don’t know what was going on. Well, I was poisoning myself beyond belief,” he said. During the interaction, the actor pointed to his soda and said “I’d eat that glass, man. There was a lot of liquor. A lot of liquor. I was pretty unhealthy.”

When asked if he ever consumed any heard drugs like heroin during the difficult phase, he said, “Oh, let’s not talk about that … It was a very sad time for me. I’ve never seen Gilbert Grape, actually. I can’t watch it. Getting high is about f** trying to numb something. Getting load­ed and trying to destroy yourself. Well, you just get to a point and you go, F! What am I doing? What the f** am I trying to do to myself? ... It’s not so much redemption as it is clarity.” He said.

In 2005, he told Rolling Stone that he couldn’t get a grip of what he was doing in his life. This was, reportedly, back when he was in a relationship with Kate Moss. Back then Depp was arrested for criminal mischief at New York’s Mark Hotel for trashing his room. The policemen found him in “a state of possible intoxication,” people reported.

“I spent years poisoning myself. I was very, very good at it. But finally I was faced with a critical decision: Do I want to continue to be a dumb-a– or do I want to not be a dumb-a–? It was best to stop. Now I look back and say, ‘Why? Why did I do that?’” he said. While he admitted that he drank heavily, he asserted that it was never about having fun or recreational purposes. Reportedly, Depp began smoking at age 12, and developed alcohol and drug issues later.

In 2004, he had told Playboy that even though he could not get enough of alcohol, he was never a drug addict. “I was never a cokehead or anything like that. I always despised that drug. I thought it was a waste of time, pointless. But I was poisoning myself with alcohol and medicating myself. I was trying not to feel things, and that’s ridiculous,” The Chicago Tribune quoted him as saying.

Dealing with the constant public scrutiny that had suddenly become a major part of his life, the actor said the only way he could get through it all was by drowning himself in alcohol. “I never wanted to be the guy people looked at. I felt I could only be myself when I was alone, that I turned into some kind of novelty. The only way I could get through that time was to drink,” Depp told The Boston Globe in 2008. However, he always attributed his issues to his early days in Hollywood. Way before he fell in love and embraced parenthood.

Depp is currently in a very intense legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In May 2016, the Aquaman star filed for divorce after she accused the Pirates of the Caribean star of beating her during their 15-month marriage. The two reached a divorce settlement later the same year. The 56-year-old actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. And their legal troubles are far from over.

