When Justin Bieber spoke about 'heartbreak' from Selena Gomez breakup inspiring his music

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's breakup still remains one of the most heartbreaking ones for fans. The duo's relationship remained in the public eye constantly and their breakup also became a highly publicised in the media. At several points in their career, both Selena and Justin addressed their relationship and have shared their sides of the story.

In a 2015 interview, Bieber spoke to Ryan Seacrest about how his messy relationship with Gomez had inspired his music. During the interview, Bieber was asked if his upcoming album had a response to Selena's 2014 song Heart Wants What It Wants which seemed to be a response to their breakup. Speaking about the same, Justin said, "I think a lot of my inspiration comes from [Selena]. It was a long relationship that created heartbreak and created happiness and a lot of different emotions that I wanted to write about. There’s a lot of that on this album."

Gomez and Bieber started dating in 2010 and ended their relationship in January 2013. The couple's on-and-off relationship became a topic of media frenzy for a long time and also left the artists' fans divided. Over the years, both the singers released songs that were hinted at their messy romance including Gomez's 2020 track, Lose You To Love Me.

Following their breakup in 2013, Justin went on to date model Hailey Baldwin and confirmed they were in a relationship in 2016, after breaking up for a while, the duo got back together again and tied the knot in 2018.

