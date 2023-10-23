When Justin Timberlake had opened up about dating Britney Spears and exposing ‘every dirty thing’ about her

As Britney Spears is getting ready to release her upcoming memoir, there is a recently rediscovered Justin Timberlake interview from 2006 that is causing quite a stir. In this interview, Justin Timberlake made quite startling statements about his ex, Spears, Justin said “If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her” and “I dated Britney half my life but I don’t know that person anymore. I’m not sure I knew her before.”

Britney Spears' revelation

In her upcoming book, Britney Spears, the 41-year-old singer, talks about a very painful and personal chapter from her past. During her relationship with NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, Spears revealed that she had an abortion. Spears also talked about her deep love for Timberlake and that she wanted to start a family together. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when she got pregnant. Timberlake, now 42, was not happy with Britney's pregnancy, saying that they were too young to become parents. This revelation adds complexity to their past relationship and sheds light on a challenging decision they made together.

Cheating scandals

Britney Spears also reveals that during their three-year romance, Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity. Spears does not disclose the name of the person with whom Justin Timberlake cheated. Furthermore, Spears also admitted to cheating on Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson. Despite all the cheating, Spears says that they chose to "move past" the infidelity. She remained loyal to Timberlake and had a lot of love for him.

The tumultuous relationship between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears is becoming more and more exposed as Spears' memoir is about to be released. Timberlake has not responded to any claims that Spears has made in the memoir.

