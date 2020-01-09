When Kate Middleton 'lost her temper' on her birthday due to unwanted attention from the paparazzi

All attention was on Kate Middleton in 2005 when many speculated that Prince William was about to pop the big question. Read on to know more.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, turns 38 today and the mum of three is enjoying some quiet family time with Prince William and her children. In recent times, Kate Middleton has preferred to celebrate her birthday privately. She kicked off the celebrations over the weekend with her close friends at her country home in Norfolk. Kate also made time to attend church with Queen Elizabeth. However, the big surprise is that Prince William may reportedly be whisking Kate away on a vacation to Mustique. While all of this does sound like an ideal birthday celebration, Kate's birthdays weren't always like this.

Turns out, Kate was left fuming back in the day because of the unwanted attention she received from paparazzi. According to report in Express UK, all attention was on Kate in 2005 when many speculated that Prince William was about to pop the big question. Photographers had swarmed her house in Chelsea, London on the morning of her 25th birthday on 9 January, 2005, to get a picture of the birthday girl and a ring, considering if the proposal had taken place.

As Kate stepped out, the future Duchess then lost her temper as she made her way to the car. The event was recently written about in a book titled 'Kate Middleton: From Commoner to Duchess of Cambridge'. Author Kate Shoup wrote, "By the morning of her birthday, on January 9 2007, hundreds of photographers had mobbed her doorstop, all hoping for a pre-engagement photo."

Adding, "As noted by journalist Vicky Ward: ‘It was the first and only time in her relationship with Prince William that the young woman seemed almost to lose her temper. Her usual smile was replaced by tightly closed lips, and her bluish-hazel eyes were stormy." William went on to propose Kate only later that year in Kenya.

Read More