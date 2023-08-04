When Kate Middleton sang a beautiful solo on song Wouldn’t It Be Lovely in this viral video

Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents, and a recent Instagram throwback video has demonstrated that. The Princess of Wales sang Wouldn't It Be Loverly as Eliza Doolittle in the musical My Fair Lady. In addition to being a skilled tennis player and representing the country as the literal future Queen, she's also quite capable in performing arts. The video has gone viral, with viewers amazed at Princess Kate's limitless talents.

Kate Middleton was in a school production before she became a royal

While a video of the 41-year-old Princess of Wales singing in a school play recently went viral online, she has previously played the piano to support significant causes. The Princess sang Wouldn't It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady, as shown in a video that was shared on Instagram by the fan account Catherine Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales sang, "There is plenty of chocolate for me to consume and plenty of coal to generate heat. Warm cheeks, warm hands, warm feet—oh, wouldn't that be lovely?"

According to Classic FM, Princess Kate sang the solo at the age of 11 during a concert at St. Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, where she studied from 1986 to 1995. The video had previously circulated on the internet, but greater views on TikTok exposed Kate Middleton’s vocal abilities to a whole new audience.

Princess Kate was particularly active with music in school; she practiced piano, flute, and chorus. Daniel Nicholls, the future queen's former piano teacher, previously spoke to the Evening Standard about training her from the age of 10 or 11 until she was 13.

When Kate Middleton revisited her singing days

Decades later, during the coronavirus outbreak, Kate turned towards the piano and took great comfort in playing music, a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time. "She organized the first Royal Carols: Together At Christmas carol event in December 2021 to commemorate the individuals and organizations who helped their communities throughout the public health crisis—and surprised everyone with a musical cameo."

Meanwhile, in a pre-recorded video that premiered in the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve, Princess Kate was accompanied by singer Tom Walker on the keys for a moving version of For Those Who Can't Be Here, surrounded by candlelight at Westminster Abbey. According to the royal source, the idea for the performance came from the Duchess of Cambridge (as she was known at the time).

They said that the Princess really valued music greatly during the lockdown. "She also recognized how powerful music can be in bringing people together, especially during difficult times.” Middleton wanted to participate in Tom's performance because of these reasons.

This spring, Princess Kate returned to the piano to promote the Eurovision Song Contest. She performed a short instrumental performance to the popular European contest's opening sequence video, which was hosted by the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, composers, arrangers, and musical directors, composed her performance, which was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle in May. Kensington Palace also provided a glimpse of the princess filming the session, where she was dressed in a blue one-shoulder gown—a likely homage to the Ukrainian flag.

