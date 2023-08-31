When Keanu Reeves revealed how Will Smith's decision on USD 460 million movie transformed his life

Keanu Reeves, celebrated for his portrayal of Neo in The Matrix trilogy, once opened up about the significant role that Will Smith's decision played in shaping his life and career. In an interview with Esquire, while promoting The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves shed light on the alternate path the sci-fi franchise might have taken if Smith had not turned down the role of Neo.

Why is Keanu Reeves grateful to Will Smith?

Reflecting on the past, Reeves confirmed that the iconic character of Neo was initially offered to Will Smith, the American actor known for his versatile performances. Smith's decision to decline the role proved to be a turning point for Reeves, as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Smith for the life-altering opportunity that followed.

"Well, it changed my life. And, it was such a wonderful creative experience, and so to play Neo in The Matrix trilogy and now in the fourth... It impacted my life, personally and creatively. Thank you very much," Reeves' stated.

Playing Neo in the movies not only made Keanu famous but also took him on a meaningful creative journey. The Matrix trilogy, known for its groundbreaking special effects and innovative storytelling, was more than just a career highlight for Reeves. It became a cultural milestone that changed the way we think about action movies. Reeves himself acknowledged that the success of the film confirmed his place as a Hollywood icon, solidifying his reputation as a talented actor who could truly capture an audience's attention.

Keanu Reeves impact on The Matrix

What's more interesting is that Reeves' performance earned resounding praise for its unwavering intensity, striking physicality, and profound emotional range. Collectively, it's clear that fans truly embraced Reeves' substantial contribution to the franchise and the lasting imprint he left on the sci-fi genre.

Additionally, Reeves is also recognized for contributing to the development of the technology used in the series. This technology played a key role in enabling viewers to perceive more than what's within the screen.

The Matrix achieved remarkable acclaim both from critics and at the box office, earning nearly $400 million in contrast to its $63 million production budget. The film also secured victory in all four Academy Awards categories in which it was nominated.

