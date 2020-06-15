When Kim Go Eun debunked rumours of not getting along with her Goblin co stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

During a 2019 appearance on Happy Together, The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go-eun spoke candidly about her friendship with her Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na.

Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is easily one of the most popular K-dramas of all time that created a cult fanbase. Fans still revisit the show from time to time because of how epic it was and especially admire the acting performances by the ensemble cast. Starring Goon Yoo as Goblin, Kim Go-eun as Ji Eun-tak, Lee Dong-wook as Grim Reaper, Yoo In-na as Sunny and Yook Sung-jae as Yoo Deok-hwa, Goblin may have been a tad bit overdramatic but the complex storyline was the highlight of the drama.

Speaking of the cast, did you know that Go-eun is still very close with her castmates, years after shooting for Goblin. During a 2019 appearance on the popular South Korean talk show, Happy Together, The King: Eternal Monarch star spoke candidly about her friendship with the Goblin boys - Yoo and Dong-wook and recalled a dinner she had had with them. It was during this dinner that Go-eun met Happy Together host and comedian, Jo Se-ho. "Goon Yoo and Lee Dong-wook called me after a long time and asked me to have a drink with them. They were drinking near my house. But, I was on my way to meet my friend, so I just stopped by and Se-ho was there too," the Cheese Trap star narrated.

Go-eun also confessed that the cast of Goblin is still quite close and that she visits Yoo In-na's house very often. However, there were rumours making the rounds at the time of Goblin premiering of how the cast pretended to be closer when they were on camera. When the Happy Together hosts quizzed Go-eun on this, the 28-year-old actress debunked the speculations.

"The senior actors of Goblin are playful. For example, when they saw me eating, they said, 'Are you eating again?' and left. They can be very playful. When they came up to me while I was eating and said, 'Is it good? Eat a lot,' then I knew there was a camera filming us [filming a behind-the-scenes video]. They suddenly came to me and asked if I was hot. I would've shaken off their hands like this, but since I knew there was a camera, I said, 'It's okay. I'm fine. What about you?,'" Go-eun narrated while quipping that, "Of course, it's hot, Would it be cold in summer?" would have been her comeback to her co-stars if the cameras were not rolling at the time.

We're glad to know that the Goblin cast are still close friends!

Credits :Happy Together

