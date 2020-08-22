When The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun REVEALED her simple and sweet criteria for happiness

In an April 2020 interview, The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go-eun revealed what her criteria for happiness are. The 29-year-old actress shared that she's most happy when she spends time with her loved ones.

While fans will forever love her as the feisty Ji Eun-tak from Goblin, Kim Go-eun showed off her acting chops yet again in the 2020 K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Along with her splendid performance, fans were also in awe of her mesmerising chemistry with Lee Min-ho. While it's been a pretty long time since we have had to say goodbye to the beloved series, we're still going gaga over Go-eun while wondering when we'll see her in another drama.

It was in an April 2020 interview with Elle Korea, via Soompi, when the 29-year-old actress was asked what her criteria for happiness are. Proving how down to earth she really is with her simple and sweet answer, Go-eun revealed, "I try to find a lot of happiness in small things. Above all, I feel as if the time I spend with loved ones, family, and friends is when I’m most happy. This is because achievement in work is only meaningful when there are people who will be watching with you to feel happy for you."

Like we needed another reason to find Kim Go-eun admirable!

Since The King: Eternal Monarch premiered around the same time as her interview, Go-eun had shared her hopes for the drama. "I’m waiting with an earnest heart, hoping that many people will enjoy the drama. Since it is my first time appearing on the TV screen in awhile, I’m somewhat worried but also excited," Go-eun confessed to Elle Korea.

