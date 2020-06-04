When The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho was rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

In 2016, rumours did the rounds suggesting Lee Min Ho and Taylor Swift were dating. The King: Eternal Monarch actor's agency, MYM Entertainment, stepped forward to reveal the truth.

It was 2016, Lee Min-Ho and Taylor Swift's fans witnessed possibly the strangest link-up rumour yet. Reports were doing the rounds that Swift had two back-to-back summer breakups. The You Need To Calm Down hitmaker had separated from Calvin Harris in June 2016 followed by her split with Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Hiddleston in September 2016, as reported by Billboard. Soon after, rumours began doing the rounds to suggest Swift has lost her heart to The King: Eternal Monarch actor Min-Ho.

The rumours became so strong that Boys Over Flowers actor's agency had to step forward and issue a clarification. As reported by IBTimes, MYM Entertainment denied the speculations that the songstress was dating the Legend of the Blue Sea actor. In a statement, the agency said, "We think it's an international, groundless rumour. It's completely untrue. Lee Min Ho and Taylor Swift have never even met before." Min Ho was dating Suzy Bae at the time.

But what caused the rumour? The publication reported then that a Channel News Asia article was discussing the possible star who could date the recently single Swift. The outlet suggested Min-Ho would make a perfect match. The report also mentioned that Swift consider Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, G-Dragon and Joseph Schooling as well.

However, the rumour of Swift and Min-Ho picked, leaving fans confused. Thus, the agency stepped in and cleared the air. Today, Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Whereas, Min-Ho broke up with the Korean actress in November 2017.

On the work front, Min-Ho will be seen in the 14th episode of The King: Eternal Monarch. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming episode: The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 SPOILERS: Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon cracks time travel; Tae Eul's fate sealed?

