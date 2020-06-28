When The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho confessed opened about his kiss with Park Shin Hye on The Heirs

Lee Min Ho starred in The Heirs opposite Park Shin Hye. The two shared amazing chemistry in the series.

Before he played the majestic emperor in The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho played a student in The Heirs. The actor starred opposite Park Shin Hye in the series. While we watched the show back in 2013, we decided to revisit the Korean drama yet again recently because we couldn't get enough of Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang's chemistry. As we revisited the series, we also came across a piece regarding one of the kisses featured on the show and decided to share it with you'll.

Anyone who has seen the show would recall there was a scene where Cha Eun Sang was taken aback with an intimate scene on the show. Turns out, the director did not inform the actress about the smooch. At the time, as reported by EconoTimes, Park Shin Hye confessed she was surprised by the turn of events. "I was really surprised. During that kiss scene, I grabbed Lee Min Ho's shirt," she said.

Min Ho, proving he is a true gentleman, confessed he regretted the fact that the kiss was hidden from Park Shin Hye. As reported by KStar Live, Lee Min Ho said that while he followed the directions given by the director, he did feel bad about it. "Since the kiss was the culmination of all the events and emotions leading up to it, there was no other alternative than to do it for real," KStar Live quoted Lee Min Ho. "I did regret that no one told Park Shin Hye beforehand because usually, actresses are given an idea of what will happen.”

