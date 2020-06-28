  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho confessed opened about his kiss with Park Shin Hye on The Heirs

Lee Min Ho starred in The Heirs opposite Park Shin Hye. The two shared amazing chemistry in the series.
16724 reads Mumbai
When The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho confessed opened about his kiss with Park Shin Hye on The HeirsWhen The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho confessed opened about his kiss with Park Shin Hye on The Heirs
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Before he played the majestic emperor in The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho played a student in The Heirs. The actor starred opposite Park Shin Hye in the series. While we watched the show back in 2013, we decided to revisit the Korean drama yet again recently because we couldn't get enough of Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang's chemistry. As we revisited the series, we also came across a piece regarding one of the kisses featured on the show and decided to share it with you'll. 

Anyone who has seen the show would recall there was a scene where Cha Eun Sang was taken aback with an intimate scene on the show. Turns out, the director did not inform the actress about the smooch. At the time, as reported by EconoTimes, Park Shin Hye confessed she was surprised by the turn of events. "I was really surprised. During that kiss scene, I grabbed Lee Min Ho's shirt," she said. 

Min Ho, proving he is a true gentleman, confessed he regretted the fact that the kiss was hidden from Park Shin Hye. As reported by KStar Live, Lee Min Ho said that while he followed the directions given by the director, he did feel bad about it. "Since the kiss was the culmination of all the events and emotions leading up to it, there was no other alternative than to do it for real," KStar Live quoted Lee Min Ho. "I did regret that no one told Park Shin Hye beforehand because usually, actresses are given an idea of what will happen.”

Have you watched The Heirs? Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments below. 

Credits :EconoTimesK Star LiveGetty Images

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement