When The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho REVEALED why he was glad to enlist in the military at an older age

In a 2017 interview, just a month before his military enlistment, The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho had spoken candidly about his honest thoughts on entering the military and why he was glad to do so at an older age.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 15, 2020 02:55 pm
Lee Min-ho's popularity on an international level is extremely impressive as his earlier K-dramas ushered in a larger fan following. Starring the classics like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs, Min-ho's Hallyu tag is still going strong in his 30s. It was in May 2017 when Min-ho enlisted in the military as a public service officer while in April 2019, he was discharged. His first project post his mandatory military service was The King: Eternal Monarch for which the 33-year-old actor's royal performance was highly praised.

Min-ho was just turning 30 when he enlisted in the military and a month before May 2017, the actor had a candid interview with @STAR1 about his then-upcoming responsibility. When asked about his true feelings on entering the military, Min-ho had revealed, "Honestly, I thought I was going to be cool about it. But there are many things I regret. It's not that I regret going to the army, but the fact that my 20s is passing away right before my eyes. Now that I am approaching my 30s, I find a lot of things I could've done better in terms of projects. I am also sad because I am getting older," via Allkpop.

Giving a positive spin on things, Min-ho shared why he was glad to enlist in the military at an older age. "If I had gone to the military earlier, I would've missed out on starring in Boys Over Flowers and often think whether or not I could've truly enjoyed my life in the 20s," Min-ho confessed to @STAR1.

Min-ho personally felt that he made the right decision to not go to the army earlier because of which he was able to meet many loving and supporting fans overseas. Min-ho was delighted to see the Korean Wave spread out to various parts of the world.

We can't imagine Boys Over Flowers without Lee Min-ho's Gu Jun-pyo and are glad that he was able to star in so many classic K-dramas in his 20s while still continuing to mesmerise us with his acting talent in his 30s.

