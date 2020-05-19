When Kit Harington’s brother finished the best man speech at the actor’s wedding with an iconic GOT reference

Throwback to when Kit Harington’s brother finished the best man speech at the actor’s wedding with an iconic Game Of Thrones reference. Read on to know more.

It goes without saying that Game Of Thrones is one of the most iconic television series ever. The fans have binge-watched it on a loop and have memorised the iconic scenes and dialogues by heart. Even though the show is loaded with some very catchy dialogues and quotes, there is one line from the series that we’ll never get over – You know nothing, Jon Snow! And even though Kit Harington, who played the role of John Snow in the show, is tired of people using the line, the phrase followed him to his wedding.

Kit married his GOT co-star Rose Leslie, who played the role of Ygritte, in June 2018. And during the ceremony, Kit’s brother decided to sneak the reference into his best man's speech at the actor’s wedding. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Jimmy asked Harington if that's the line that gets shouted at him on the street most often. The actor mentioned that people say that to him all the time, especially because he married the actress who said that to him in the series.

“My wife is rose and we get doubly yelled at. I hate it. I hate it when people say that. And my brother managed to get it into the end of my best man speech,” he told Jimmy. Kit further mentioned that even though he is not a fan of that dialogue, he thought the speech was really sweet. “He said that ‘looking at the woman you are marrying it shows you do know something Jon Snow,'” Kit recalled with a smile on his face.

