When Lady Gaga said Tony Bennett 'saved her life' while she was struggling

Pop sensation, Lady Gaga, recently opened up about the profound impact jazz legend Tony Bennett had on her life during a time when she was grappling with personal and professional struggles. With their much-anticipated collaborative album, Cheek to Cheek, set to hit the shelves later this month, Gaga shared heartfelt sentiments about how Bennett became her lifeline and her source of inspiration.

Tony Bennett a true friend and role model to Lady Gaga

In an emotional interview with Parade magazine, Lady Gaga revealed that earlier this year, she found herself at a crossroads in her career. The pressure of fame and the ruthless nature of the entertainment industry had taken a toll on her well-being, leaving her disheartened and on the verge of giving up her passion for singing. "I was so sad," she confided, "I couldn't sleep. I felt dead."

Amidst this turmoil, Gaga found solace in the unlikely form of Tony Bennett, the 88-year-old jazz icon. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "Tony wanted nothing but my friendship and my voice." Bennett's unwavering support and genuine care touched Gaga deeply, as she described him as one of the few people she could truly relate to in the industry, a rare find in a world where trust can be hard to come by.

During their time together, the two artists forged a unique bond. Gaga fondly recalled the recording of their song Lush Life, where emotions ran high, and tears flowed freely. "Tony held me, and I cried in his arms," she revealed. The singer continued, "I kept saying, 'Am I a mess, Tony? I don't want to be a mess. I want to make you proud.' He said, 'No, you're not a mess. You're a sophisticated lady.'"

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s collaborative album that transcends generations

Lady Gaga's journey to regain her confidence was undoubtedly challenging, especially in the face of perceived setbacks like her album Artpop. Despite not achieving the same level of commercial success as her debut, she found reassurance and strength in Bennett's wisdom. "That's what Tony has taught me," she said, further adding, "that my intuition is right."

Tony Bennett's wise words about the ups and downs of his own career and the importance of artistic integrity deeply resonated with Gaga. His encouraging perspective on music's true essence being more than just chart-topping hits struck a chord with the pop star. "When he talks about the 66 albums he's put out, the peaks and valleys, and how it's not about having a hit record – it's the most inspiring thing," Gaga expressed.

Their forthcoming album, Cheek to Cheek, is scheduled for release on September 22. It promises to be a musical journey that transcends generations, blending Gaga's contemporary pop prowess with Bennett's timeless jazz mastery.

Fans eagerly await the release of this unique project that showcases the undeniable chemistry between these two iconic artists. As Gaga herself once remarked, "I tell Tony every day that he saved my life." It is undoubtedly a testament to the profound impact that music and genuine human connections can have, even during the darkest of times.

For the unversed, Tony Bennett passed away on July 21, leaving a void in the music world. Fans and fellow artists are mourning the loss of a legendary jazz icon. While Tony may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to resonate through

