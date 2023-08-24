'When Latinos are villains...': Director Angel Manuel talks about 'harmful' stereotypes and Carapax's backstory in USD 104 million Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle, DC's latest offering, made history by becoming the first movie with a Latino Superhero in the lead role. The movie has become a watershed moment as far as good representation is concerned. The film boasted of an all-Latino ensemble cast. While the backstory of how Jaime Reyes's Blue Beetle came to be has been thoroughly explored in the movie, the director also paid considerable attention to the villain's origins. In a recent interview, Angel Manuel discussed why it was so important to him to have a properly developed antagonist.

Blue Beetle's director Angel Manuel on Carapax

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reported, Angel Manuel revealed the reason why Carapax, the villain, needed a full-blown proper origin story. He said, "Yeah when we were building the character of Carapax as a Latino villain in the movie, I purposefully wanted him to have a reason why he’s a villain." Manuel explained that often times when movies have a Hispanic antagonist, the plot rarely ever explains, the motivations behind their evil motives. The 40-year-old continued, "Oftentimes when Latinos are villains in movies, they never tell you why. They’re just bad people, and I think that stereotype has been very harmful to our community."

The director stated that there is a lot "lot of obscure history in Latin America" that the history book didn't teach, but "all of Latin America knows it." As per the reports Manuel wanted his characters to "live in a world that is grounded in the realities" that affect real people.

Angel Manuel addresses the Mid-Credit scene

Mid-credit scene of Blue Beetle reveals that Jenny's father Ted Kord is still alive and kicking, which came as a huge surprise to fans. The director explained, "We really wanted to find a way to bring Ted Kord back. We’ve always liked that relationship between Jaime Reyes and Ted Kord, as a mentor, but also Booster Gold." Reportedly when "James Gunn and Peter Safran came into power" at the DC studios, they "promised the whole idea of exploring Booster Gold" which helped Manuel keep Kord alive in the movie.

Meanwhile, Gunn has allegedly cut many scenes from the DCEU that might have given fans hope for future movies, but the fact that Blue Beetle's mid-credit scene was left intact, can be taken as a silver lining for the franchise.

