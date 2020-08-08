When Lee Min Ho REVEALED what makes The King: Eternal Monarch different from his other popular K dramas

As the charming Lee Gon, Lee Min-ho wormed his ways into fans' hearts yet again in The King: Eternal Monarch. During an interview in April, the 33-year-old actor revealed what made his recent work different from his other popular K-dramas.

One of the popular K-dramas of 2020 had to be The King: Eternal Monarch which starred Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan. The Kim Eun-sook written series marked Min-ho's successful return since his military enlistment. While the viewership wasn't that great, the show still found a loyal fan following thanks to Min-ho's charming act as Lee Gon, ruler of the Kingdom of Corea. Moreover, it was also his chemistry with Go-eun which fans just couldn't get enough of!

In an April interview with CLEO, the 33-year-old actor was asked what made The King: Eternal Monarch different from his other popular K-dramas, say like Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs. Talking about his past projects, Min-ho noted, "If I look at the work I have done in my 20s, I think that the characters I’ve played in a way is like a boyish character and it is a coming-of-age story portrayed by a boyish character."

Furthermore, talking about what set The King: Eternal Monarch apart from his other works, Min-ho added to CLEO, "However as for the role I play in this project, it is a more mature adult and of course, it does have the growth aspect of it but he is already a grown figure and also has a great burden on his shoulders so I would say that is the major difference."

