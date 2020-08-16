When Lee Min Ho was all praise for his The King: Eternal Monarch co star Kim Go Eun

Fans loved watching Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch. But what did the duo think of each other? Check it out below.

When The King: Eternal Monarch began, fans were eager to see how Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's pairing would look like. The two stars were working together on a K-drama series for the first time. As much as fans were excited to watch the duo on screen, interviews from the time the show premiered hint that the Legend of the Blue Sea actor was looking forward to working with the Goblin actress as well. In two interviews ahead of the series' premiere, Lee Min Ho was all praise for Kim Go Eun.

In a press conference held for the show, Lee Min Ho was asked about his thoughts on working with Kim Go Eun. As reported by Annyeong Oppa, the actor said, "I knew that I always wanted to have the chance to work with her on screen because I saw her play out many different characters in various works in the past so I was very happy to work with her and onset she really has a variety of charms. Sometimes she will be like an older sister to me but sometimes she can be my younger sister."

According to Metro.Style, Lee Min Ho said Kim Go Eun's strength lays in her expressive eyes. "It can be intense at times and innocent at other times. Her spectrum with other projects such as Chinatown and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God has been broad, and I could understand why when I saw her expressions,” Lee Min Ho said at the time.

It wasn't just Lee Min Ho who was all praise for the actress, Kim Go Eun also showered The Heirs star with kind words. "He is my senior, but he has a very good personality. In the beginning of a project, there’s usually an awkward period, but I couldn’t really feel an awkward period for us and I think we got close quickly. I think I received a lot of assistance and consideration," she said.

