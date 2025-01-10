When Lisa Kudrow Shared How She Started Watching FRIENDS Again Post Matthew Perry's Death: 'Since He Died...'

Lisa Kudrow and all the other co-stars of Friends share a close bond with each other. And the day when Matthew Perry passed away, the event left everyone heartbroken, which also included Lisa Kudrow.

Opening up on an episode of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, Kudrow expressed how she restarted watching their sitcom only to see the late friend in action.

Kudrow mentioned that she was “mildly interested” in the sitcom, but when Matthew Perry died, things changed for her.

“After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn't about me. It had to do with him for some reason,” the actress from Romy and Michele's High School Reunion stated on the July 22, 2024 episode.

Further talking about the show, Lisa Kudrow mentioned that she has again “started watching” the show, adding not exactly season-wise, but she simply keeps a marathon on “and has spent since he died all day long watching the show.”

Once again for the Mad About You actress, everyone was phenomenal in the show.

For those who do not know, Lisa Ludrow played the character of Phoebe Buffay, while Pery was the one who played Chandler Bing. Meanwhile, other cast members of the show were Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

Matthew Perry died back on October 28, 2023. He was 54 at the time of his death.

