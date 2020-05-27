When Madhu Chopra was upset with Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason ahead of PeeCee's wedding; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show soon after her wedding and revealed her mother, Madhu Chopra, was upset with PeeCee ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas.

It has been one and a half years since Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot. The couple hosted a grand wedding at the Umaid Palace in Jodhpur. While the Jonas Brothers - Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and Bollywood star were present as the bride and groom's party, the wedding affair was limited to 200 people. This limitation left PeeCee's mother a tad upset, the actress revealed in an interview after her wedding.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka revealed since the wedding was limited to her closest family and friends, her mother was upset that she couldn't invite her friends, like her jeweller and hairdresser. She told Ellen DeGeneres, "For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, for sure, that’s like less. My mother was so upset with me the entire time. She was like, 'I need to have another people for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?' So it was a whole conversation."

"Usually Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least. We only had 200 people which was mostly just family because both of us have giant families. Because I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, about just family," she informed the host. In the same interview, Ellen called out PeeCee for not inviting her to the wedding.

Not only has PeeCee appeared on the show before the wedding, but Priyanka and Ellen are connected on a personal level. A particular point in Nick's life, the singer rented out Ellen's plush property, making Ellen his landlord. When Ellen called out Priyanka and Nick for not inviting them to India, PeeCee said, "We were so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite though."

Ellen objected, "That’s not true. There was no invite." Priyanka responded, "That’s SO true. I was like, 'We’re not good enough for Ellen, she wouldn’t come to India. She doesn’t even respond anymore. Nick, you’ve had such a good relationship with her.' I was very offended for him, honestly. But I’m just the wife. I don’t really know anything."

Watch Priyanka talk about her mother Madhu Chopra being upset here:

Recently, Priyanka and Nick marked their first date anniversary. The couple was spotted on dates two summers ago, sparking rumours of their relationship. Priyanka shared a picture with Nick and said, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..."

Nick too shared an unseen photo with his ladylove and wrote, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years".

Check out the posts below:

The two stars have been quarantining together. Priyanka recently opened up about how Nick has turned into her personal trainer and music teacher as he teaches her how to play the piano. "I make my husband teach me. I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day," the 37-year-old star told Vogue recently.

Although she is enjoying some downtime with her family, PeeCee recently dressed up for a work call and she shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. "Zoom meeting lewk!" she announced as she dressed up in pajamas with a blazer on. Check out the photo below:

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actress has already shot for her project The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, before the lockdown was announced. The actress has also signed a series titled Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. The project is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. She also has a comedy project in the making with Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling.

