When Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's box office chemistry sparked USD 133 million hit 8 years ago before Barbie release

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have forged a captivating partnership in the cinematic realm, their electrifying chemistry lighting up screens and box office charts alike. Most recently, their collaboration reached its zenith in the 2023 sensation Barbie, directed by the visionary Greta Gerwig wherein Ryan glorified Ken's Kenergy and Robbie embraced the pink algorithm. The film not only raked in over a billion dollars worldwide but also sparked fervent discussions about potential Oscars glory for the talented pair. But did you know that the two also collaborated in a project way before Barbie and this is not their only maiden voyage together on the silver screen?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's pre Barbie collaboration

The seeds of their on-screen collaboration were sown back in 2015, in the midst of the financial tempest that was The Big Short, helmed by the masterful Adam McKay. Here, Margot Robbie's luminosity and Ryan Gosling's magnetic charm intersected, albeit indirectly. While their characters never shared scene space, their presence in the film was woven together in a narrative finesse.

Gosling played the charismatic character of Jared Vennett, effectively leading us through the intricate details of the financial crisis with his storytelling talent. On another note, Robbie's radiant and captivating presence grabbed our attention as she appeared from a bathtub. By breaking the fourth wall, she effortlessly explained the complexities of mortgage bonds, helping us understand the concept without any hassle.

Their paths, although divergent, converged through the medium of storytelling. Gosling's voiceover paved the way for Robbie's memorable cameo, an intriguing collaboration that hinted at their cinematic potential. Additionally at the time, Robbie was already making waves with her notable performances in films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Focus, while Gosling was solidifying his reputation as a versatile leading man.

When did they become actual friends?

The real crescendo of Robbie and Gosling’s partnership unfurled in Barbie, where their magnetic on-screen chemistry became the film's centerpiece.

Their portrayal of the iconic doll and her counterpart not only set box office registers ringing but also sparked conversations about potential awards recognition. With two Oscar nominations to each of their names, Robbie and Gosling's journey from cameo collaboration to box office dominion is an illustrious one, marked by their ability to transcend the confines of the screen and breathe life into characters.

As the narrative thread continues, their cinematic paths are set to intertwine once again in an untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel film.

