When Marvel actor Tom Holland couldn't walk after intense showdown with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal amidst USD 1.1 billion movie promotions

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's friendship has been a highlight of the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour. However, their friendship was not like this from the beginning. It certainly faced a challenge that almost left Holland unable to walk. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Holland revealed the amusing workout showdown that transpired between him and Gyllenhaal during their promotional tour in China. Here is what happened when the two got into a challenge.

What was the challenge all about?

As explained by Gyllenhaal, it all began when he proposed to Tom that they should be hitting the gym together. While everything started with fun, the enthusiasm soon turned into regret as their workout left him physically drained. Holland admitted, "I have to be honest, I didn't wanna go," he said. "Because Jake Gyllenhaal's ripped, right? And I'm really competitive... So we start working out, we're doing ab exercises and leg exercises, and then he turns to me and he goes 'Tom, do you want to hop on the treadmill and warm up?' I'm like, warm up? I'm roasting, mate, I'm finished!"

But the treadmill challenge was just the beginning. When Gyllenhaal suggested running a mile to warm up, Holland, determined not to back down, proposed running two miles. As they began running, Holland faced the unspoken gym rule: "You can't run slower than the guy next to you." He pushed himself to keep up with Gyllenhaal, even though he soon regretted it.

As the run continued, Gyllenhaal upped the stakes by increasing the treadmill's incline. Holland, not one to back down, kept agreeing to the challenges."So he goes: we'll do a quick mile," Holland continued. "I'm like, a mile? Are we pressed for time? Come on, let's do two. So immediately I'm regretting suggesting two miles. We set off, we started running. And there's a law in the gym, that you can't run slower than the guy next to you. You just can't. So I'm running next to him, and two minutes in I've got a stitch, I'm wishing everything was over, but I'm saying 'there's nothing that's going to get me off this treadmill. I will beat Jake Gyllenhaal in this race.' And then three or four minutes in he says 'Tom, this is too easy, let's up the incline.'"

So, this is how Tom almost broke his leg in the entire situation. Finally, stay in touch with Pinkvilla to get all the latest updates from the world of pop culture.

ALSO READ: When Marvel star Tom Holland lost his role in a billion dollar franchise due to laughing fit during his audition