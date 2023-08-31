When Marvel star Tom Holland lost his role in a billion dollar franchise due to laughing fit during his audition

Tom Holland, the beloved actor known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel universe, once revealed a funny yet unfortunate incident from his auditioning days. While chatting with Backstage, Holland shared how he once lost a role in the billion-dollar franchise, Star Wars, all because he couldn't stop laughing during the audition.

When Tom Holland couldn't stop chuckling

The incident took place when Holland was around four or five auditions into the process. He was auditioning for the role of Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the scene, Holland's character was supposed to interact with a lady playing the role of a drone. The scene required Holland to deliver lines like, "We gotta get back to the ship!" while the lady responded with robotic sounds like, "Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop."

However, Holland found the situation incredibly amusing and struggled to contain his laughter. He recalled feeling terrible about it, realizing that his inability to keep a straight face cost him the coveted role. Despite the lady's efforts to convincingly portray an android or drone, Holland just couldn't stop himself from bursting into laughter.

The Marvel star mentioned, “So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment." The role eventually found its home with John Boyega, known for bringing Finn to life in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

How disappointment led the way for Tom Holland to become our neighborhood Spider-Man!

Despite the missed chance to be part of the Star Wars universe, Holland's career has unquestionably soared in other directions. This is particularly evident in his embodiment of Spider-Man, a character cherished by fans worldwide.

Tom Holland's adventure, starting from a missed Star Wars role due to some uncontrollable chuckles, and culminating in his meteoric rise as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, stands as a vivid honor to his acting brilliance and chameleon-like versatility.

