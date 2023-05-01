When Matthew Lawrence was fired from agency after he refused to strip for director offering him a Marvel role

Matthew Lawrence is currently making headlines after he opened up about a horrible experience from that involved an Oscar-winning film director.

Written by Drishti Doel   |  Published on May 01, 2023   |  12:41 AM IST  |  328
Matthew Lawrence
Image Source: Matthew Lawrence Instagram

Matthew Lawrence is currently making headlines after he opened up about a horrible experience from that involved an Oscar-winning film director. Recently, in the latest  episode of his Brotherly Love podcast, Lawrence recalled being offered a role at a Marvel production but only if he stripped.

Matthew Lawrence shares his horrible experience

Matthew was quoted saying, “There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence said. “I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me.” Lawrence added, “And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.”

Matthew Lawrence talks about sexual harassment

However, Matthew didn’t reveal any names or give dates on when this encounter happened. He mentioned the double standards that still exists when male actors talk about sexual harassment versus when female actors talk about it. He said, “Terry Crews comes out and says it; people are laughing at him. People don’t support him. They kick him out. Why? Because he’s a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women.”

He further added, “Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry. There is also this same situation. Now granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through. The amount of men… Men go through this as well, whether it’s another woman or another man in power.”

ALSO READ: TLC’s Chilli and Matthew Lawrence are dating; 7 other celebrity couples who made headlines in 2022

About The Author
Drishti Doel
Drishti Doel

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!