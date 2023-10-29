When Matthew Perry revealed FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston 'reached out the most' throughout his sobriety journey post sitcom

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who passed away at the age of 54, had a steadfast friend in his Friends costar, Jennifer Aniston. In a candid interview in October 2022, Perry expressed his gratitude for Aniston's unwavering support during his struggles with addiction and his journey to sobriety.

Jennifer Aniston checked upon Matthew Perry throughout the years

Matthew Perry revealed in an interview with Diane Swayer that "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that." He also disclosed that it was Aniston who confronted him about his addiction during their time on the hit sitcom.

When Diane mentioned Jennifer confrontation with Matthew saying, "Jennifer, she says, 'We know you're drinking,'" Matthew responded, "Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was," he added "I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone."

Reflecting on his darkest days during the height of his Friends success, Perry spoke about his addiction and the terrifying moment when his addiction became apparent to his friends and castmates. He described a period when he consumed up to 55 Vicodin pills daily, and his weight plummeted to a mere 128 pounds. Perry admitted that he felt helpless, unable to stop the destructive cycle of addiction. He likened addiction to a progressive disease that worsens with age.

Matthew Perry shared about FRIENDS co-star support

Although Perry attempted to hide his addiction from Aniston and the rest of the Friends cast, they were all aware of his struggle, and they offered their understanding and patience. Perry said, "[They] were understanding, and they were patient, it's like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me."

During this challenging period, Perry believed that his humor and his role on Friends would sustain him. However, he soon realized that this was not the case, and he couldn't rely solely on humor to overcome his addiction.

Upon achieving sobriety, Perry expressed his profound gratitude for having crossed to the other side of his addiction. He acknowledged the incredible resilience he discovered within himself, crediting his recovery for making him stronger in various aspects of his life.

