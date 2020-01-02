When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'partied like tycoons' on New Year's Eve; Read Details

The celebrations were relatively quiet as opposed to the New Year's fun Meghan and Harry had back in 2017 when they had just made their relationship public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rang in the new year on a private island with their son Archie and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland by their side. The celebrations were relatively quiet as opposed to the New Year's fun Meghan and Harry had back in 2017 when they had just made their relationship public. According to a latest report in Express UK, Meghan and Harry's 2017 celebrations were far more high-profile. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly thrown an 'expensive' bash in Monaco where they 'partied like tycoons'.

Harry had also invited his friends and included Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene. A source told MailOnline at the time: “Harry and Meghan were somewhere very private and very expensive. Monte Carlo is party central at this time of year and the word is that the British royals really enjoyed themselves. The fun could well have been laid on by Prince Albert, who is a close friend of Harry’s."

About the party, the source added, “What’s certain is that they were partying like tycoons. Fun around Monaco is never understated and always costs a fortune." This year, was starkly different for the royals as it was their first new year with son Archie who they welcomed in May this year. The couple have been on a six-week long break and will soon return to the UK from Canada's Vancouver island where they have been leading a rather quiet life. They also recently shared a brand new photo of baby Archie looking adorably cute with dad Prince Harry.

