When Meryl Streep thought Jennifer Lawrence kept comparing her to THIS animal while filming Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence shared a story about an unexpected misunderstanding with Meryl Streep when the latter thought she was being compared to a goat.

Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up (imdb)

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence opened her about her time filming for her film Don't Look Up, which also had Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. Lawrence talked about a nickname she had for Streep, which led to a mix-up.

Jennifer Lawrence's nickname for Meryl Streep

During a photoshoot for their film, Jennifer Lawrence playfully referred to Meryl Streep as the "GOAT," an acronym meaning "Greatest of All Time." However, Streep wasn't familiar with this slang.

Meryl Streep in Don't Look Up (imdb)

A misunderstanding between Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

When Jennifer kept calling Meryl G.O.A.T., Streep responded with, "That's right, just tell the old goat where to go." That's when Jennifer realized that the veteran actress didn't know the meaning of G.O.A.T. and all that time thought she was being compared to the animal goat. Jennifer then clarified the meaning of "GOAT," leaving Streep surprised. This went on to become a funny situation and both laughed about it.

Watch Jennifer Lawrence explain this hilarious situation below

What is Don't Look Up about?

The movie is about two scientists, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who try to alert people about a comet heading toward Earth that could wipe out human society. The comet represents climate change, and the film makes fun of how government, politics, famous people, and the media often don't take climate problems seriously.

