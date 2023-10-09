When Meryl Streep thought Jennifer Lawrence kept comparing her to THIS animal while filming Don’t Look Up

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence opened her about her time filming for her film Don't Look Up, which also had Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. Lawrence talked about a nickname she had for Streep, which led to a mix-up.

Jennifer Lawrence's nickname for Meryl Streep

During a photoshoot for their film, Jennifer Lawrence playfully referred to Meryl Streep as the "GOAT," an acronym meaning "Greatest of All Time." However, Streep wasn't familiar with this slang.

ALSO READ: Don't Look Up Review: Things 'look up' for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's film before CRASH LANDING

A misunderstanding between Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

When Jennifer kept calling Meryl G.O.A.T., Streep responded with, "That's right, just tell the old goat where to go." That's when Jennifer realized that the veteran actress didn't know the meaning of G.O.A.T. and all that time thought she was being compared to the animal goat. Jennifer then clarified the meaning of "GOAT," leaving Streep surprised. This went on to become a funny situation and both laughed about it.

ALSO READ: When Adele and Jennifer Lawrence celebrated Hunger Games' star's engagement in the most iconic way possible

Watch Jennifer Lawrence explain this hilarious situation below

What is Don't Look Up about?

The movie is about two scientists, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who try to alert people about a comet heading toward Earth that could wipe out human society. The comet represents climate change, and the film makes fun of how government, politics, famous people, and the media often don't take climate problems seriously.

ALSO READ: ‘As I've said before..’: When Timothee Chalamet revealed it was an ‘honor’ that Jennifer Lawrence had a crush on him