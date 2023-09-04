When Millie Bobby Brown left Robert Downey Jr behind by USD 6 million after charging for Enola Holmes sequel

With the final season of Stranger Things just around the corner, Millie Bobby Brown is catching all the eyeballs for all the right reasons. The actress was currently on a spree of interviews, talking about her personal and professional life. With the release of her latest venture, Enola Holmes 2, the actress certainly broke records that no was one expecting. The 19-year-old actress is set to earn a staggering $10 million to reprise her starring role as Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes's sister, in the highly anticipated sequel. Here is how she beat Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck in the first place. Read on.

Millie's fees surpass Robert Downey Jr.'s

Robert Downey Jr.'s most recent venture was Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The actor reportedly charged USD 4 million for his role in the multi-starrer movie. But the number that Millie got for her latest movie was certainly a bigger number. It's worth noting that Brown's substantial salary is not only a testament to her acting prowess but also her rising status in Hollywood. One more notable fact is that it is difficult to cite the original earnings of movies that come out on streaming platforms.

Enola Holmes 2 made a strong debut on Netflix, securing the top spot in global weekly viewership. The film garnered an impressive 64.08 million hours of streaming across 93 countries during its first week. In the following week, it maintained its position at number 1 with 62.860 million hours viewed. Notably, the release of the sequel reignited interest in the first film, Enola Holmes, which contributed an additional 9.64 million hours of viewing during the initial week of the sequel's release. The numbers sure are a success. But it will be some time until the actress can reach the benchmarks that Downey Jr. and other veterans have reached.

As of the latest updates, Brown is yet to commence the shoots for Stranger Things Season 5. In addition, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, engaged since April 2023, are preparing for their upcoming wedding. The actress shared her engagement on Instagram with a stunning ring. Although the couple has yet to announce the wedding date, Millie emphasized the importance of keeping wedding details private to cherish those precious moments. Jake's father, rock star Jon Bon Jovi, offered advice on growing together in a relationship. Millie's engagement ring holds sentimental value as it once belonged to her mother. All updates from her wedding will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

