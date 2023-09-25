When Millie Bobby Brown opened up about feeling ‘humiliated’ following Hunter Echo’s IG Live statement

When Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her tumultuous relationship with Hunter Echo

Millie Bobby Brown (Instagram)
Millie Bobby Brown (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • When Millie was 16 and Hunter was 20, they have allegedly dated
  • Hunter Echo shocked the public during an Instagram Live session in July 2022

Looking back at a chaotic time in 2022, Millie Bobby Brown, the talented actress known for her role in Stranger Things, shed light on her past involvement with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic, widely recognized as Hunter Echo. Their rumored relationship, marred by controversy, was revisited in her interview with Allure.

The controversial alleged relationship

When Millie was 16 and Hunter was 20, speculations swirled about their romantic involvement, even though they never explicitly confirmed their relationship. Social media erupted with photos showing them kissing and embracing in 2020, raising questions about the legality given the age of consent in California, where Hunter is reportedly based. The situation triggered a significant online backlash.

Millie Bobby Brown (Instagram)

Hunter Echo's shocking remarks

Amid the controversy, Hunter Echo shocked the public during an Instagram Live session in July 2022, where he made crude comments about his alleged relationship with Millie. Hunter seemingly confirmed their connection, stating that he had "groomed" her and made inappropriate remarks. He also claimed that Millie's parents were aware of their relationship, further fueling the controversy.

Millie Bobby Brown's reaction

Reflecting on this tumultuous period a year later, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about feeling vulnerable and powerless during the public scrutiny that followed Hunter's remarks. Millie said, “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. “It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so fucking long... It was a year of healing.” Despite the humiliation, she emerged empowered, emphasizing her worth and the importance of healing. 

