When Naomi Scott's Aladdin crew mistook her for Deepika Padukone while watching Nagada Sang Dhol on set

Did you know that Naomi Scott who played Jasmine in Aladdin was actually once mistaken for our very own Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone? Read on to know how.

Disney films took their audiences on an enchanting ride last year with a series of films and reboots that introduced characters to a new generation in a completely new way. From The Lion King to Frozen 2, it was an action-packed year for Disney fans. One such film to hit the big screens worldwide was Aladdin featuring Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film did not break any major box office record but was largely a hit at the worldwide box office.

Did you know that Naomi Scott who played Jasmine was actually once mistaken for our very own Bollywood diva . Scott had once revealed the same in an interview to BBC. When asked if Princess Jasmine was inspired by Bollywood actresses, Naomi revealed, "I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know Nagada Sang Dhol? I was playing it on set -- and I had an American cast and crew -- so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is.’"

Naomi added, "I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’."

In fact, Will Smith who played Genie, had even insisted his director to embrace Bollywood for a particular sequence in the film. "Aladdin is hot... you are going to love it! I was trying to do my best Bollywood version in this movie and there is a Prince Ali sequence in the film and I kept telling Guy Ritchie you got to go full Bollywood, you have to give them full Bollywood flavour," Smith had said at an event in Tokyo. Well, we must say it all paid off as Aladdin was indeed a super colourful film.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 things you probably didn't know about the stunning Naomi Scott aka Jasmine in Aladdin

Share your comment ×