When a newly crowned Miss World Aishwarya Rai was asked what she would do if she got a million dollars

In a throwback 1994 interview, after being crowned Miss World, Aishwarya Rai was posed with the hypothetical question - what would you do if someone gave you a million dollars? Read below to know what the 46-year-old actress had to say back then.

It was on November 11, 1994, just a few days after her 21st birthday, when Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World. After her big win, there really was no looking back for the star, who went on to become a huge Bollywood actress with classics like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Jodha Akbar in her impressive repertoire. Back, when she won the title, Aishwarya never let go of her down to earth nature and it is evidenced in her throwback interview with NDTV.

A hypothetical question put forward to Rai was what would she do if someone gave her a million dollars. The actress replied that she definitely wouldn't answer it within a second and would give it days of thought while thinking about it seriously. When the reporter clarified that it was a frivolous question, Aishwarya continued, "I wouldn't be frivolous about it. I'd put it to practical use because it's one, hell a lot of money and you have to think about what you're going to do with it. You're not going to just indulge, indulge and indulge because after a point, what are you going to do, you know?"

"It's a lot of money, you've got to think about it. When you're just granted money like this, when you think of the humanitarian aspect of it honestly, not just because I am Miss World. I'm not saying this only because of the title, but honestly, you have to direct this money towards something fruitful, something that would give you true joy, honestly. Because money comes and money goes," Rai added.

Furthermore, when quizzed what gives her true joy, Aishwarya earnestly said to NDTV that it was "touching people." The actress felt that it's how it helps you. While one can't buy happiness with money, Rai believes that you can help others and be happy. Aishwarya noted that money does play a big role in the world as it provides a lot of facilities to us and hence, you can get the "little bit of satisfaction and joy," by helping others.

Years later, Aishwarya stays true to her testament!

