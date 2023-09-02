When Nicole Kidman revealed how she saved herself from being sexually harassed by marrying USD 600 million actor

Several years ago, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman made headlines with a thought-provoking essay about her marriage to Tom Cruise and the unexpected protection it provided her against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. As we revisit this intriguing piece, we delve into Kidman's reflections on her past relationship, her hesitations in discussing it, and her broader insights into the #MeToo movement.

Nichole's stardom after her marriage with Tom

Back in the day, Nicole Kidman's journey to stardom was closely intertwined with her marriage to Tom Cruise. Their union, which began in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989, saw Cruise as an established Hollywood powerhouse and Kidman as an emerging talent. In her essay, Kidman recalled how her marriage to Cruise, "an extremely powerful man," inadvertently shielded her from the rampant sexual harassment that plagued many women in the industry.

Tom gave Nicole a protective cocoon

Kidman in the essay revealed her statement that she "married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept [her] from being sexually harassed." During this period, she continued her work in Hollywood but felt cocooned by the influence and protection her husband's status provided, allowing her to focus on her career without experiencing the same level of harassment as her peers.

Discussion about Tom was difficult for Nicole

Discussing her past relationship with Tom Cruise was a topic Kidman approached with caution. She wrote, "Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about because I’m married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful." Yet, the significance of this conversation in the context of the ongoing #MeToo movement was undeniable.

#MeToo moments

Looking back, Kidman acknowledged that, like many women, she had her own share of #MeToo moments throughout her life, even during her marriage to Cruise. However, her preference was to channel these experiences into her art rather than expose them in articles. She emphasized that her openness and raw emotions were not limited to sexual harassment but encompassed the full spectrum of life experiences, including loss and death.

