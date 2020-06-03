When Nina Dobrev broke her rule about not dating her co star for The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder

Throwback to when Nina Dobrev broke her rule about not dating her co-star and fell in love with The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

Back when they work were working in The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder never failed to give their fans major relationship goals as their on-screen characters Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore and with their off-screen romance. However, before she fell head over heels in love with the actor, Nina had a very strict rule about not dating her co-stars. During an interview with Seventeen, Nina recalled trying to keep things strictly professional and even stated that she tried to fight her feelings about Ian.

During the interview, the actress spoke about the blue-eyed hottie she was dating back then. Nina had told Seventeen that she never wants to date a co-star. And yet, that is exactly what she did. Ian went from her co-star to boyfriend in no time and she addressed her past statement. “The first time I was on the cover of Seventeen, the cover line said 'Nina: Why she wouldn’t date any of her co-stars.' And then cut to two years later…it's funny that I said that,” she recalled during the interaction.

She further mentioned that she could not help falling in love with Ian, even though she tried really hard. “You know what? It was honestly what I believed at the time. I didn’t want to be dating one of my co-stars—my goal on the show was to be professional. But sometimes you can’t help who you have a connection, and you can only fight it for so long—which I did for a really, really long time,” Nina said.

Nina and Ian dated for three years and broke their fans’ hearts when they decided to call it quits in 2013. Even though their relationship did not work out in real life, the actors continued to play each other’s love interests in the popular teen drama show before the actress decided to quit the series after season 6. Ian started seeing Nikki Reed in 2014 and after dating for about 6 months, he popped the big question. The two walked down the aisle in April 2015 and Nina said goodbye to the show the next month.

While speculation suggested that Nina left the show because of her breakup with Ian, the actors always maintained that there was no bad blood between the two. In fact, Nina is still friends with both Ian and his wife, who share a son together. The 31-year-old actress is now dating American Olympian Shaun White (33). The two are currently practicing social distancing together.

ALSO READ: When The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley reflected on who would win in a Damon & Stefan fight

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×