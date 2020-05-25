When Nina Dobrev revealed she did not like her The Vampire Diaries co star Paul Wesley while filming the show

Throwback to the time when Nina Dobrev revealed that she did not like her The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley while filming the show.

Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert were hands down, one of the most cherished couples from the series The Vampire Diaries. Played by Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev, the characters never failed to give us major relationship goals, even after the two broke up and Elena left Stefan for his elder brother Damon. The two always seemed so comfortable in each other’s company that the actress took her fans by surprise when she mentioned that actors did not get along while filming the show.

The show first aired on the television in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. While Paul featured in the series till the very end, Nina said goodbye to the show in season 6. The two characters dated in the first three seasons and shared effortless chemistry. While Stelena didn’t end up together in the end, their relationship remained one of the central themes of the show. While together they gave us a truly iconic love story that we can’t stop gushing about, in 2019, Nina revealed that she did not like Paul in the beginning.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley; I didn't like Paul Wesley. We really just didn’t get along for the first maybe five months of shooting," Nina said on the Directionally Challenged podcast, hosted by her fellow Vampire Diaries co-stars Candice King (Caroline Forbes) and Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan).

Speaking about Paul, she admitted that they shared amazing chemistry and revealed that people would often ask her if she was dating the actor. However, she maintained that they were not fond of each other during the first few months of shooting. “I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life? Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. We despised each other so much, that it read as love,” she explained.

Although she further mentioned that their relationship changed over time and Nina and Paul are now the best of friends. “We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest," Dobrev said. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," she said.

While during the podcast she did clarify that they are good friends now, her statement about not liking Paul went viral overnight. Reacting to the controversy, Nina and Paul later posted a hilarious video in which Nina jokingly apologised to Paul for her comments. The two shot the video at a pool party in Ibiza, Spain. In the clip posted on her Instagram handle, the actress stands by the pool, as she is approached by a Paul.

“Hey, Nina,” Paul greets her with a hug. “Hey, you know, I never got to tell you. I'm sure you saw all the (press). It was so stupid. You know how much I love you, and that's what I was trying to get across. But obviously they took one sentence out of context,” Nina jokingly gives an explanation. “It just got blown out of proportion,” Paul adds. “I'm sorry either way that it even happened,” she apologises.

Check out the post here:

Reacting to her apology, Paul reassures her that he never holds grudges against anyone. “Listen, if there's one thing everyone knows about me, it's that I don't hold grudges. It's in the past," he says before pushing Nina into the pool behind them and just walking away with a straight face. “I “despise” you,” Nina wrote alongside the video. She also added a selfie with her co-star in the post.

Just last week, while practicing social distancing at her home, the 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram story and shared that she is missing her friend Paul. She posted two pictures featuring her with Paul and wrote, “miss you buddy @PaulWesley.” The actors started their journey in the show together and have been close friends ever since. The 37-year-old actor reciprocated the love and posted a screenshot of Nina’s story on his feed and wrote, “miss you too Dobreva” with heart emojis.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

