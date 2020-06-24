Throwback to when Nina Dobrev revealed that she left The Vampire Diaries because she wanted to play adult roles and was tired of playing a teenager.

After featuring as the lead character in the fan favourite tee drama show, The Vampire Diaries, Nina decided to suddenly leave the series. After running for 8 glorious seasons, the popular 2009 teen drama series The Vampire Diaries came to an end in 2017. However, Nina only played the role of Elena Gilbert for six seasons. While she did come back for the series finale, her character did not make an appearance in the episodes after season six.

Based on L.J. Smith's popular book series of the same name, the show revolved around Nina’s character Elena, who loses both her parents in a car accident and eventually falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire named Stefan Salvatore (played by Paul Wesley). For the first 3 seasons, Elena was dating Stefan, however, she started developing feelings for Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Stefan’s elder brother and the two started romancing each other from season 4. Meanwhile, Nina and Ian fell in love in real life. After dating for three years, Nina and Ian decided to call it quits.

While many believed that the actress left the show because of the breakup, Nina opened up about her decision during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. The actress stated that she left the show to explore other options in her career. She said she did not want to play a teenager anymore. “The things I want to do aren't necessarily the things that are expected of me. I don't want to play a teenager anymore. I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories, and that has meant being really picky," she said.

