When Parasite director Bong Joon Ho wanted Park Seo Joon as his son in law in spite of not having a daughter

Before Bong Joon-ho's ambitious directorial, Parasite, made Oscar history this year, the film was being lauded at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and took home the prestigious Palme d'Or. Having a cameo appearance; who was responsible for stirring the pot of events that take place in Parasite, was Park Seo-joon. The 31-year-old actor was seen playing the role of Min-hyuk, Kim Ki-woo's (Choi Woo-shik) friend, who gifted the scholar's rock to Ki-woo and even suggested him to take up the tutorial job at Park family's household. We know what happens after that!

During an interview with SBS Power FM’s Park Sun Young’s CineTown, when Seo-joon was asked as to why his character gave Ki-woo the scholarly rock, the handsome actor shared that everything ended up happening the way it did because of that rock and he was pleasantly surprised when people told him that it was all because of him. Moreover, the Itaewon Class star was very appreciative of Joon-ho, who he felt was very generous with his praise and said a lot of nice things to him. Seo-joon was curious to know what a Bong film's set would look like and even though he only had a cameo role in Parasite, the actor was happy to have seen the film set and work with such great senior actors.

Seo-joon also joked about how Joon-ho wanted him as his son-in-law. "Director Bong told me that if he had a daughter, he’d want to set her up with me. I think he said that because he doesn’t have a daughter," The Divine Fury star quipped. Interestingly, Joon-ho has a son, Bong Hyo-min, who is an aspiring filmmaker.

"I think I would love to have him as a father-in-law. I feel like I’d have so much to learn from him professionally and I think he’s a genius. He has so much life experience and I feel like just seeing him would help me," Seo-joon added while speaking to DJ Park Sun-young.

Meanwhile, Seo-joon is currently filming for Lee Byeong-heon's directorial, Dream, which also stars IU and Lee Hyun-woo. Dream is slated for a 2021 release.

