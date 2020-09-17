When Park Seo Joon revealed how V cutely threatened Wooga Squad to attend BTS' concert

In a throwback interview, Park Seo-joon had recalled how V had cutely threatened Wooga Squad that it will not be okay if they don't go to a BTS concert.

If you're a fan of BTS member V then you are definitely aware of Wooga Squad; a group of friends formed on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Along with Taehyung, we also have Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik and Walk singer Peakboy who jointly make up Wooga Squad.

In a throwback interview with Hankook Ilbo, around the time of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim's conclusion, Seo-joon had spoken very fondly about his friendship with TaeTae. The 31-year-old actor confessed that in spite of the 24-year-old singer's busy schedule as a member of BTS, he actively monitor the Wooga Squad members' projects and watches them in bits of time while travelling. "There are lots of moments when he is abroad, and at those times, he contacts me saying, 'The Wi-Fi isn’t working, so I can’t watch your drama.' During Fight for My Way, he had my name saved [in his phone] as 'Athlete Ddongman,'" Seo-joon recalled while adding that the Sweet Night singer shows much affection to the projects which stars Seo-joon and Hyung-sik.

Seo-joon further revealed that V has watched both Suits and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim in it entirety while sharing that the boys remain in contact often with Taehyung talking a lot about their dramas. Seo-joon also recalled how he, TaeTae and Hyun-sik had a sleepover at his home which he shares with his parents around the time of the interview and how the trio ate lamb skewers while watching a movie.

"As much as Taehyung supports and likes us, Hyung-sik and I also support Taehyung’s work a lot. All of his actions are so lovable that it is impossible to not be thankful for him. He also cutely threatened us saying that it will not be okay if we don’t go to his concert," Seo-joon quipped.

ALSO READ: Wooga Squad: When BTS' V was jealous of Jungkook and nagged Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik to do THIS for him

Like we needed another reason to adore TaeTae!

Share your comment ×