When Park Seo Joon rubbished dating rumours with Park Min Young: I could be dating Justin Bieber too

In a 2018 interview, Park Seo-joon had addressed the dating rumours with his What's Wrong with Secretary Kim co-star Park Min-young in detail. Read below to know what the Itaewon Class star had to share on the same.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, thanks to its cheesy romance storyline between narcissistic businessman Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) and his loyal secretary of nine years, Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young). Fans couldn't get enough of the tantalising chemistry shared between Seo-joon and Min-young and the dating rumours immediately started circulating like wildfire. From having the same fashion taste to an alleged foreign trip together, the speculations were never-ending and putting an end to said romance rumours was the Itaewon Class star himself.

In a 2018 interview with Hankook Ilbo, via Koreaboo's translation, the 31-year-old actor spoke frankly about how all the speculations were just stuff of wild imagination. Seo-joon felt that the "evidence" to prove their "relationship" had been forced. Regarding their alleged trip together, the Dream star sarcastically stated that he should share his departure and arrival dates on his plane tickets but it's not like he did anything wrong. So why should he have to go to such extremes?

Moreover, on their shared fashion items, Seo-joon quipped, "As for the overlapping fashion items, people who follow fashion trends know – those items were popular at the time. I have some products in all its colors. If it means I’m dating someone because we share the same taste in fashion, I guess that means I could be dating Justin Bieber too."

Furthermore, Seo-joon also rubbished the speculations that it was him who recommended Min-young be cast in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, stating that he has zero power and is not nearly as important to have that kind of a levy.

Regarding his baseball uniform number being changed from #28 to #34 (Min-young's birthday is on March 4), Seo-joon clarified that he initially wanted #27, which was taken and so had to first settle for #28. However, his number changed to #34 when the team decided to get brand new uniforms.

"If you’re into MLB, you’ll know. #34 players are often their teams' aces or right-handed fire ballers. A lot of masculine, tough guy type players wear #34 too. That’s why I decided to go with that number. It’s not because Park Min-young’s birthday is March 4th, but that’s how that got played out," Seo-joon added to Hankook Ilbo.

