When Paul Wesley called his The Vampire Diaries co star Ian Somerhalder from the sets of Legacies

Throwback to when Paul Wesley wen to direct an episode of The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies and called his TVD co star Ian Somerhalder from the sets.

The Vampire Diaries aired its last episode in March 2017, and the emotionally loaded finale left the TVD fans heartbroken. Even after watching their favourite characters work their magic on the screen for eight seasons, the fans were no ready to say goodbye. Considering the love TVD received, Julie Plec, the American TV producer who helmed the 2009 teenage drama series, treated the fans to a TVD spin-off, Legacies. The show aired its first episode in October 2018.

After successfully running for two seasons, the CW has reportedly renewed the season for a third season. When the series was announced, the fans were eagerly waiting to see their beloved TVD characters make an appearance in the show, considering the series takes place in The Vampire Diaries Universe. They were especially waiting to see the three main characters in the spin-off -- Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore, Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert or Katherine Pierce, and Paul Paul Wesley’s Stefan Salvatore. However, none of these actors have joined the cast yet.

Last year, during an interview with E Online, Ian spoke about his plans for the spin-off show and it seems like the fans will not get to see Damon Salvatore in the series. However, he did mention that he wants to go to the sets and direct a film. The actor revealed that his co-star Paul went to direct one of the episodes of the show and called him from the sets. Since the shooting was taking place in Mystic Falls (the fictional town from The Vampire Diaries) Paul was very excited to be on the sets.

“I actually would love to talk to Jules [Plec]. I would love to go and direct one of [the Legacies episodes]. Because I know Paul [Wesley] went to do it and he called me and he's like, 'Bro, this is fucking crazy.' Because it's all of our old sets, which is a time warp, 10 years ago. He's just going, 'Dude!' He was actually kind of emotional about it, he goes 'This is crazy!’” Ian revealed.

