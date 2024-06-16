When Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shared Women Don't Share Their Romantic Drama 'Freely' With Friends After 30; Find Out Why

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the multi-hyphenated star much beloved for her role as the mononymous Fleabg in the series of the same name, once gave a tell-all interview to Vogue magazine, where she discussed children, work, self, and women’s reservations over sending romcoms to their friends as they hit 30.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's revelations for Vogue interview

Phoebe, who led the critically acclaimed series Fleabag, talked to Vogue in 2019 for a cover story, looking back at her portrayal of the titular character which bagged multiple Emmy awards. The series started in 2013- features the star as the eccentric, dry-witted woman in her early thirties who is coping with the events of the traumatic past. Alongside Phoebe stars Andrew Scott. While he enters the show in the second season, Scott’s Hot Priet rises as a fan-favorite character soon enough.

In the interview, the star opined that women don’t share their romantic stories enough as soon as they hit the age of 30. "Drama in your love life doesn't feel like a failure when you're young,” explained Phoebe, adding that the stakes remain low in romance in the early stages of life. But as people grow older, they start believing that their significant other would define their own lives in one way or another. Folks put belief in their partner and just want the best for themselves. “You want the best possible, so you're not going to….” she says.

Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge want children in the future?

Outside of her award-winning roles, Phoebe did spill details about whether she wants to have children in the future. The actress is unsure about the question but admits that she has turned into a “see-what-life-throws-at-you” kind of person, so the possibility is not entirely distant. “I think I would like to. I love hanging out with kids -- you know, good ones," she quips immediately. "I'm much braver in my writing life," the Killing Eve creator reasons why she does not divulge much about her personal life.

