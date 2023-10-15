When Prince Harry opened up about Palace sources that would plant negative stories about him

Prince Harry is one of the most talked about celebrities in the world because of his connection with the royal family which keeps him in the headlines. Following his disassociation from the family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been the internet’s favorite topic to talk about. Unfortunately for the couple, there have been various negative stories about him, and Harry once opened up about the reports of palace sources and considered planting stories about his life. In the trailer of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, Meghan accused Buckingham Palace, claiming the Palace strategically targeted website homepages and newspaper front covers with their stories.

Prince Harry reacts to negative stories by the palace sources and insiders

The claim of negative stories from the Royal Palace came from Meghan Markle in the trailer for the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary. The Duchess’ lawyer Jenny Afia alleged she has seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple and suggests the family used her as a scapegoat to protect other senior royals from being attacked. Reacting to the same, Prince Harry , The Duke of Sussex was in conversation with Stephen Colbert and shared about the personal revelations in his book, Spare.

The host spoke about the faults in the American press and what he found odd about the British press regarding the royal family, which was mentioned in Harry’s book. As he described dishonorable behavior in his book, the host asked if there was any campaign by the royal house, as he claims in the book. Reacting to the same, Prince Harry agreed and said it is “mainly by the British press.”

Prince Harry opened up about Palace sources and insiders

In the same conversation, Harry talked spoke about the other side of the story and said, “There is a lot in here that, perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared.” Adding more about his "most dangerous lie" from his memoir, Prince Harry addressed reports that he boasted about killing 25 people while at war in Afghanistan.

"If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. And hopefully, now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context,” added the Duke of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently made an appearance with his wife Meghan Markle at a panel hosted by the Archewell Foundation for World Mental Health Day. They met grieving parents and spoke at length on mental health awareness.

