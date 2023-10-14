When Rihanna bared on Instagram and got banned for it

Rihanna has always been known for her bold and often provocative posts. But did you know that the Umbrella singer was temporarily banned from Instagram in 2014? Well, this was after sharing a revealing photo. What was provocative about it? It featured her topless and bottomless, with noticeable tan lines! Let's delve into the specifics.

Rihanna's ruffling feathers with racy imagery

The image, taken by photographer Mario Sorrenti was part of a cover shoot for French magazine Lui, but it didn't sit well with Instagram's content guidelines. Rihanna's picture evidently crossed that line, prompting Instagram to ban Rihanna temporarily.

Rihanna's response to this situation

After the ban from Instagram, Rihanna promptly the same picture to her Twitter account.

Rihanna's lingerie brand

Rihanna later launched a lingerie brand in 2018 called Savage X Fenty. It is a popular lingerie brand known for bras, underwear, and sleepwear. It champions diversity and has influential ambassadors like Normani and the Hadid sisters. While it faced some issues due to its membership program, it's now valued at USD 1 billion and continues to shine with inclusive fashion shows. Rihanna went on to make her provocative style into a billion-dollar business.

Even now Rihanna's user name on Instagram is still @badgalriri instead of Rihanna, which would have surely increased her follower count but Rihanna has always stuck to her image and has never changed her name.

