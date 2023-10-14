When Rihanna was accused of glamorizing domestic abuse through her music, here's what happened

In 2010, Eminem and Rihanna's hit single, Love the Way You Lie made a lot of people question if it was glamorizing domestic violence in its music video. The video features actors Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan, who portray a couple trapped in a highly chaotic and toxic relationship

A controversial depiction

In the video, there's a series of intense scenes where Megan Fox is seen playing with literal fire, which aligns with Rihanna's lyrics – "Just gonna stand there and watch me burn." The couple is shown slapping each other, throwing objects at each other, and then passionately kissing against a wall.

Eminem's lyrics

The video closely follows Eminem's powerful lyrics, where he says "I laid hands on her, I'll never stoop so low again/I guess I don't know my own strength."

ALSO READ: 'Adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on their parenting journey

Differing perspectives

The video's representation of domestic abuse has gotten mixed reactions from both viewers and critics alike. Entertainment Weekly, for instance, was very critical of the video, saying: "Eminem's Love the Way You Lie video: Domestic violence is AWESOME."

However, not everyone has this perspective. Billboard argued that Rihanna, who had been a victim of a public assault herself by her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, might have seen the song as an opportunity to address this issue openly.

ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's kids: Here's all you need to know about couple's two boys RZA and Riot

The core question remains: Does the music video of "Love the Way You Lie" glamorize domestic abuse, or does it serve as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the realities of abusive relationships?

ALSO READ: Rihanna and her baby boy’s behind-the-scenes video from British Vogue shoot will melt your heart