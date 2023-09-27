When Robert Downey Jr. almost played role of THIS villian before becoming Iron Man: Find out

Robert Downey Jr. is famous for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His portrayal of Tony Stark is iconic, and it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Downey Jr. has become the face of the character, and fans instantly associate him with Iron Man. But before he became Iron Man, Marvel had another role in mind for him.

Robert Downey Jr. was offered to play another character before Iron Man

Before Iron Man marvel had offered Robert the role of supervillain Doctor Doom. In a conversation between MCU producer Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau, it was subtly confirmed that Downey Jr. had been considered for the role of Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. However, he didn't get the part, which indirectly led to his casting as Iron Man.

Favreau recalled in a video from Marval Entertainment, "I remember that Robert had come in for a general [role] on it, and I remember you head already met him for Doctor Doom or something on another project, I think he had come through maybe on Fantastic Four?" Feige confirmed this, revealing that Downey Jr. had indeed been considered for Doctor Doom. While Julian McMahon ultimately played Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four, Downey Jr.'s audition left an impression on Feige.

When it came time to cast Iron Man, Feige had Downey Jr.'s headshots in his office, and this sparked a discussion between him and Favreau about the possibility of Downey Jr. playing Tony Stark.They both recognized something special in Downey Jr., with Favreau saying, "I remember sitting down with the guy, and I was like, 'Jeez, he's just got it, he's got that spark in him, in his eye, and he's ready.'"

About Robert Downey's role as Iron Man

Downey Jr. was invited for a screen test, and he nailed it, securing his role as Tony Stark in Iron Man. With him on board, the process of making the movie became much smoother. Favreau said, "Once it was him, that's when my life got a lot easier, because he understood the voice of the character, and then one by one, people were just signing on board, because, now it became something interesting to people. Gwyneth [Paltrow], Jeff [Bridges]. It galvanized at that point, and then people were just popping in because it was cool."

Downey Jr. continued to play Iron Man for several years, proving that he was the perfect choice for the character. He concluded his role with the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, and there are no plans for him to return as Tony Stark in future Marvel projects.

