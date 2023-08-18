When Robert Downey Jr broke the internet by defending Chris Pratt while editing Tom Holland out of picture

Robert Downey Jr., who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Oppenheimer, cropped out Tom Holland from an Instagram post he shared in 2020. The Iron Man star did that to defend Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, Downey even faced a lot of backlash for cropping Holland out of the picture.

Why did Robert Downey Jr. receive backlash for a post he shared in 2020?

Robert Downey Jr. seemed to have cropped Tom Holland out of an Instagram post in which he defended Chris Pratt amid criticism of the Guardians of the Galaxy star. In 2020, Downey Jr. shared an Instagram shot of himself and Pratt on the set of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Downey Jr., who played Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, defended Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) after a viral tweet outraged the Parks and Recreation alum.

The Iron Man star said: "Wow, what a world! The sinless are mocking my brother, Chris Pratt... A true Christian who lives by principle has always displayed positivity and gratitude, AND he recently married into a family that values polite conversation and (simply the simple truth) INSISTS on service as the top value."

He went on to say that if people have an issue with Chris Pratt, they should deactivate their social media accounts and focus on themselves. Many fans then accused Downey Jr. of removing Tom Holland from the original photo so that his post would only contain himself and Pratt.

One Twitter user said, "RDJ's team photoshopping Tom Holland out of this photo to do damage control for Chris Pratt because they had no other photos of the two of them together is so... funny."

What photo did Robert Downey Jr. share for which he received backlash?

The background of Downey Jr.'s post may look familiar to followers because Tom Holland had also uploaded a similar photograph on his Instagram in February 2017 as the Spider-Man actor was raving about the opportunity he got to work with legends Downey Jr. and Pratt in Infinity War.

In the photo that Downey shared, Holland was standing between the two stars. Around the 28-second point of a behind-the-scenes film released by Marvel in 2017, you can see footage of the three actors standing on the Infinity War set in the same postures as the aforementioned photographs.

Since then, Robert Downey Jr. has worked on multiple projects. He was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and was widely appreciated for his performance.

