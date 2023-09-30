When Robert Downey Jr unexpectedly improvised THIS iconic dialogue for 2012 Avengers; and how hilarious post-credit scene came to be

Improvising lines while shooting the scenes has proven to be an iconic moment for many movies. While many actors have made their names by improvising the scenes, Robert Downey Jr. is no less than anyone. The actor who kick-started the MCU once unexpectedly improvised an iconic dialogue for the first Avengers movie which just added an extra post-credit scene, which was never planned in the script.

Robert Downey Jr. improvised an iconic line from his experiences with the first Iron Man movie

Before the actual release of the first Avengers movies, and two days after the Hollywood premiere, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that the actors of the movie were reuniting that very night to shoot one last bit of footage. Later, it was revealed to be the infamous shawarma scene where everyone was seen eating, worn out after saving the world from an alien invasion, taking a breather by pensively eating at a restaurant while awkward silence fills the room.

RDJ pushed his lines to be "something snappier" during filming, which prompted writer-director Joss Whedon to come up with three pages of potential one-liners for Stark to blurt out upon regaining consciousness, as per Entertainment Weekly .

Following the events of New York's battle against the alien invaders, Iron Man tumbles back to Earth and is rescued by Hulk, who breaks the fall by surfing down the side of some buildings and deposits Iron Man’s limp form on the pulverized street below. "Please tell me nobody kissed me," said the character. He asked the team to take a day off and go grab some shawarma and added, "I don't know what it is, but I wanna try it."

What inspired Tony Stark for the shawarma scene?

The iconic scene came as an improvised line by the actor and it seemingly came from the experiences that Tony Stark had in his first MCU outing. Released in 2008, the first Iron Man movie showed how Tony Stark was held hostage in Middle East Asia and how he made his own Mark I armor. It was an on-the-spot dialogue, out of many that Robert Downey Jr. tried in an attempt to find the best one for the final cut of the movie.

