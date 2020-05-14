When rumours of Jennifer Aniston being pregnant with Brad Pitt's baby left tongues wagging

Brad Pitt skipped BAFTA earlier this year. It was rumoured that the actor skipped the awards show to be by a pregnant Jennifer Aniston.

Over the past few months, rumours of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's alleged reunion are dropping jaws. The former couple mended their relationship and are reportedly friends now following Brad's split with Angelina Jolie. Although Brad himself clarified earlier this year that there is nothing more than friendship between him and Jen, rumour mills refuse to stop speculating about their alleged romance. We've played witness to rumours of their alleged wedding, adoption and even Brad cheating on Jen with Alia Shawkat.

But rumour that left tongues wagging claimed that the Friends alum is pregnant with Brad's child. Back in February, fans would recall that Brad skipped the BAFTA awards. Now to Love claimed that Brad skipped the prestigious awards show due to Jen's pregnancy. Apparently, he did not want to leave the US, leaving Jen behind alone.

To top it off, it was also rumoured that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and The Morning Show actress went for an Italian vacation which was dubbed as a "babymoon." George Clooney reported lent his Lake Como villa to the couple. “George is stoked that Jen and Brad are back together and happily offered up his home. He even had the region’s best doctor on hand to help Jen with her illness and treated her to all sorts of natural remedies and stomach-soothing drinks,” the source said at the time.

However, the bogus story came tumbling down when two reports revealed that Brad was attending to his children. The Sun reported the actor was mending ties with Maddox. "Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything. Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship," a source told the outlet. An insider told Page Six that the actor was attending to his daughter, who was recovering from surgery. Angie had confirmed that two of her daughters underwent surgery in February.

As for Jen, there is no growing baby bump seen! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Monday Memories: When Brad Pitt apologised to Jennifer Aniston after his split from Angelina Jolie

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×