When Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled Blake Lively on A Simple Favor trailer and revealed she ‘once drove’ him to hospital during labor

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have great chemistry, and there’s no denying that. But they are also popularly known as the hilarious duo. While they love and respect each other immensely, they do know how to get each other every time. The Hollywood couple never misses a chance to engage in hilarious banter on social media. Similarly, in 2018, Lively was busy promoting her film A Simple Favour while keeping the mystery intact. But Reynolds just couldn’t take all the mystery, as he wanted to know more, and in doing so, he also revealed a hilarious incident that occurred when Blake Lively experienced labor.

Ryan Reynolds revealed: Blake Lively drove him to the hospital during labor

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help but troll Blake Lively on Twitter (now X). The Deadpool star promoted Blake Lively's then-upcoming film A Simple Favor on Twitter (now X), sharing a link to the teaser and asking for the inside scoop on the plot's primary puzzle.

Reynolds wrote, "You can tell me. We got married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f**k happened to Emily?" Wait, did he just say she drove him to the hospital when she was in labor? Wow, women really are superheroes without capes.

Meanwhile, Lively’s A Simple Favor was released on September 14, 2018, starring Anna Kedrick along with Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the real-life Barbie and Ken. They are everyone’s favorite couple because of their amazing chemistry and humorous social media banter. Both of them are Hollywood royalty these days. But the duo first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and sparked dating rumors the following year. They went on several dates and spent a lot of time together, but the couple didn't make anything official until 2012, when they got married.

Shortly after getting married, the couple decided to start their family and have kids. In 2014, the beautiful couple welcomed their first child, a little baby girl named James. The proud parents then decided to bring a sibling for baby James, and in 2016, they welcomed another baby girl, Inez. The family of four first made their public debut at the Golden Globe nominees' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they had another child, a beautiful baby girl named Betty. Meanwhile, the couple also welcomed their fourth child this year, whose name and gender have not been revealed.

