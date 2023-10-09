When Ryan Reynolds recalled sending Hugh Jackman THIS unexpected gift, claimed he's 'not tacky'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's playful feud has become legendary. Reynolds took the opportunity to wish Jackman a happy 50th birthday in his own unique way during a concert. But this wasn't the last time Reynolds surprised Jackman with an unexpected gift. Reynolds went ahead and gifted Jackman his two sketches to forge his unique relationship with him.

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Message for Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been engaged in a friendly feud for years. On Jackman's 50th birthday, Reynolds couldn't resist keeping the trolling spirit alive. During Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show. concert, Reynolds surprised him with a birthday message that started sweet but took an unexpected turn.

Reynolds, wearing a birthday party hat, began by saying, 'Hello Hugh. I was just going to wish you a happy birthday,' before adding, 'Then I saw what you said. In a word, ‘hurtful.’ Enjoy the show, Hugh Jackman.' Reynolds then sang 'Happy Birthday' but concluded with an expletive-filled message, playfully yelling, 'And I’m not even f**king professionally trained, Jackman, you piece of sh*t.” The video ended as Reynolds offered a censored middle finger to Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds gifted his sketches to Hugh Jackman

Reynolds' sense of humor extends beyond birthdays. He once sent Jackman a unique gift, which led to an amusing incident. Reynolds explained his gift during his appearance on TODAY , sharing, “It was a charcoal sketch, not a life-size photograph. I’m not tacky, okay? It was a two-scale charcoal sketch of myself.”

Further Reynolds opened up about Jackman’s reaction to his gift, stating, “Well the first one was not received well, I think it nearly gave him a heart attack because it was the opening night. When he turned around and saw the second one, full-length me in a different pose, a charcoal sketch of myself. I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The playful banter and unexpected gifts between Reynolds and Jackman continue to entertain fans, showcasing their unique friendship in the world of Hollywood. The duo will come together on screen for the much-awaited Deadpool 3.

