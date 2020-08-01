When Sandara Park aka Dara REVEALED she kissed The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho 50 times for Kiss MV

During an episode of Seoul Mate 2 in 2019, Sandara Park aka Dara had confessed how she had a hard time during her kissing scene with Lee Min-ho in 2010's Kiss MV. Read below to know more about what the former 2NE1 member had to share about her experience.

Lee Min-ho is amongst the most celebrated K-drama stars among the current generation with classics like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, City Hunter, and more under his impressive repertoire. Fans of the Hallyu star are well versed with everything Lee Min-ho but did you know that the handsome actor starred in a music video with former 2NE1 member Sandara Park aka Dara. It was for Park's solo track Kiss which released in 2010.

As for Kiss' music video storyline, Lee Min-ho plays a rich playboy who has a bet with a friend at a party to make Dara (a DJ at the same party) fall for him. However, Dara doesn't fall for Min-ho's charm and instead slaps him. When they bump into each other at a concert; with Min-ho not being able to keep Dara out of his mind, sparks fly between the two. Yet, Min-ho's wealthy theatrics don't work on Dara and instead, she seeks revenge in her punk avatar, makes out with Min-ho and promptly tears up the bet money in front of him seeking her revenge. Sounds straight out of a K-drama, doesn't it?! Well, the final kiss sequence between Sandara and Min-ho had to be shot about 50 times!

During a 2019 episode on tvN's Seoul Mate 2, en route to Manila in the Philippines, Park shared details about Kiss MV to Kim Sook and Kim Young-chul. "It’s my one and only solo track. I had a kiss scene with Lee Min-ho... He’s one of the top male celebrities here [Philippines]," Dara noted and further confessed, "At the end [of the music video], I kiss [Lee Min-ho] for revenge. It was when I was a rookie and didn’t know anything. We did it 50 times. Because I didn’t know. I was a rookie, and there were so many people... I wasn’t able to really feel the kiss," via Soompi.

Watch Dara's Kiss MV featuring Lee Min-ho below:

What did you think of Lee Min-ho and Sandara Park's chemistry in Kiss MV? And did you spot the Kim Woo-bin cameo in the music video? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

In case you were wondering if the Kiss MV couple has a happy ending given how Dara longingly held on to the beer car ring gifted to her by Min-ho, now worn as a necklace, there's an epilogue video which sees the two reunite at a restaurant where the two are coincidentally working at. Asking how she was along with commenting on how prettier she's gotten, we see the pair reconcile to end the video.

On the work front, Min-ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch while Sandara had a cameo in Dinner Mate.

