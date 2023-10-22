When Stranger Things creators revealed how Winona Ryder brought an 'entirely new flavor' to her character

All the seasons of Stranger Things have been hotly anticipated by the fans and they have truly stood up to its expectations. The Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers have shared many behind-the-scenes stories while filming the series and once they shared how Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers (née Maldonado) brought a new flavor to her character. With her talent and film buff bonafide, the creators got help from Winona which shaped her character.

The Stranger Things creators got help from Winona Ryder

The Hollywood star, Winona Ryder, the queen of the ‘80s, played a bigger role on the set of Stranger Things than originally thought by the makers. She is one of the biggest stars on the Netflix show and she once proved her experience with her skills that helped the makers, the Duffers. As reported by the Harper Bazar , the makers revealed that Ryder’s input indelibly shaped the role of Joyce Byers. “We originally just thought of Joyce as this strong, devoted, worried mother,” explained Ross Duffer. “But then suddenly Winona brings an entirely new flavor to it, and we just thought about how much fun we could have with her, getting involved in the supernatural,” the latter added.

The director-brother duo revealed how Winona Ryder’s Joyce became a multidimensional character, not just pivotal to the central plot of the story but also helpful in drawing great performances out of the younger actors. “Winona brings it 100 percent every time,” added Matt Duffer . “I think that makes a big difference to the other actors, especially when she’s working with the kids.”

When will the new season of Stranger Things be released?

The audiences are hyped up for the new season of Stranger Things season 5 as there has been an official update amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The team behind the hit Netflix series teased "something sweet" on its way as it is set to land as early as 2024. The production began in June 2023 and was paused due to the WGA strike but it can be speculated that it might release anytime in the next year.

All seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix.